Above & Beyond Release Nostalgic Edits on Out Of Time EP

Amid the holiday season, Above & Beyond dropped their final EP to close out the 2010s, Out of Time.

The legendary trio were not about to turn over a new leaf without giving fans what they've been asking for. The Out of Time EP constitutes several live favorites fans have been waiting for.

The EP's title track is an "Out of Time" club mix. Longtime fans will recognize the original release to be from the trio's 2015 album We Are All We Need.

Above & Beyond were feeling particularly generous, additionally giving fans a highly sought-after version of "Is It Love? (1001)," a cut from the trio's Grammy-nominated album Common Ground. The full EP has six tracks in total.

Out Of Time is sure to have Above & Beyond fans feeling nostalgic as we conclude one decade of dance music history and are already diving into the next chapter. After looking back with the Out Of Time EP, the trio are hitting the ground running in the new year with their next release. They're scheduled to deliver their beloved rendition of New Order's "Blue Monday" on January 20th.

