Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Grant Program to Bring Live Music to All

Partners include Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, Stagecoach, and more.

Non-profit organization Accessible Festivals has launched its Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program, which provides free access to concerts, festivals and conventions for disabled music fans and their loved ones.

Partnering with a number of the largest festivals in the country, the program has already granted complimentary admission to Electric Daisy Carnival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Stagecoach and more. All participating festivals have made a commitment to disabled fans by adhering to ADA Compliance programs, according to a press release.

The grant program was born from the personal experiences of founder Austin Whitney. In 2007, Whitney sustained injuries from a car accident that severed his spinal cord and left him paralyzed from the waist down, leading to anxiety and depression. He was able to only able to "smile and simply enjoy life" eight months later, when he attended his first music festival, Coachella.

Realizing the importance of live music and the need for accessibility at festivals, he decided to devote his life to ensuring people of all abilities would have equal access and opportunity to experience live music events. Since 2014, Accessible Festivals has dedicated its efforts to making music and recreation accessible to all abilities, and has been recognized for its work planning the first-ever "sensory-friendly" music fest, Inclusion Festival.

The program also hopes to keep alive the legacy of Dan Grover, who turned his passion of music into a profession by becoming one of the first Accessibility Consultants in the live music industry. Working with Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, Outside Lands and more, he led ADA Compliance operations and assisted thousands of disabled music fans in enjoying music.

Live music fans impacted by newly acquired, temporary, or lifelong disabilities are encouraged to apply for free access to their favorite events here. The program currently has two dozen events this fall and are accepting applications for Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando, Firefly Festival, Made In America and more.

You can make a donation and learn more about Accessible Festivals here.

