Tao Group Brings Debut ACRAZE Residency to Las Vegas

Having recently kicked off a new residency with the famed TAO Hospitality Group, ACRAZE is making himself at home in Las Vegas.

With his first couple shows in the books, ACRAZE is proving that the fascination around the Class of 2022 star as well as his meteoric hit "Do It To It" are showing no signs of relenting.

Tao Group remains one of Sin City's most prominent venue operators with a wide-ranging portfolio of properties, including OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Marquee Dayclub and Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan, Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel, and TAO Nightclub and TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort.

It's certainly a rarity that a single track projects an artist to the upper echelons of dance music stardom, but it's important to remember that ACRAZE has been paying his dues in the studio for far longer in order to make this accomplishment a reality.

“My residency at TAO Hospitality Group is an honored career opportunity that I am excited to have. I've been waiting for this moment to be featured alongside some of the world's top EDM industry producers. I'm grateful to be a part of a community that contributes so much to the music industry," ACRAZE tells EDM.com. "It's a huge accomplishment, and I hope it inspires all upcoming producers to keep going and never give up, even if it seems like the entire world is against you. Nothing can stop you if you believe in your artistry and talent. Your dreams were planted in your mind for a reason; your purpose is contained within those dreams, and it is meant to be seen by the rest of the world."

ACRAZE joins fellow TAO Group residents NGHTMRE, Martin Garrix, Black Coffee, Nora En Pure, and many more.

FOLLOW ACRAZE:

Facebook: facebook.com/MusicAcraze

Twitter: twitter.com/acraze___

Instagram: instagram.com/acraze_

Spotify: spoti.fi/3z7VQvx