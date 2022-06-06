Skip to main content
ACRAZE Signs to Capitol Records Amid Meteoric Success of Breakout Hit, "Do It To It"

"It's always been a dream of mine to have a team that has believed in me from the start."

c/o Capitol Records

If for some reason you still hadn't heard of ACRAZE, that will soon be impossible.

The Class of 2022 star has signed to the legendary Capitol Records, with whom he'll build on the success of his global hit, "Do It To It," in partnership with Thrive Music. The track proved to be a bona fide breakout for the DJ and producer, amassing over 8.4 billion combined streams since its release in August 2021.

"We are thrilled to be expanding upon our relationship with ACRAZE and Thrive Music after embarking on such a successful journey with them through Virgin with the global smash 'Do It To It,'" said CMG Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer and CMG President of A&R Jeremy Vuernick in a joint statement. "ACRAZE is an incredibly talented artist and performer, Ricardo, Carlos and their team at Thrive are great label partners, and we look forward to achieving so much more together in the coming months and years."

Pictured left to right: Ricardo Vinas (CEO/Founder, Thrive Music), Michelle Jubelirer (Chair & CEO, CMG), Jeremy Vuernick (President of A&R, CMG), ACRAZE, Alex Akleh (Syndicate Management), Carlos Alcala (General Manager/VP of A&R, Thrive Music)

"Since first discovering him four years ago, ACRAZE has been one of the most undeniable talents that I’ve seen come around, both as a performer and in the studio," added Carlos Alcala, General Manager/VP of A&R at Thrive. "The family is only growing and I’m looking forward to partnering with Michelle, Jeremy, and the crew at Capitol Records to continue to push boundaries."

Prior to the release of "Do It Do It," ACRAZE was known to produce heavy-hitting bass music, which was something he "had to sacrifice" because of his love of the house music scene, he told us in an intimate interview in November 2021.

"It feels good to put out more house music because I feel more alive," he added. "As a musician, it's all a feeling."

ACRAZE is set to tour North America and Europe this summer after booking landmark performances at the iconic Tomorrowland festival in Belgium and the Parc Des Princes soccer stadium in Paris (with DJ Snake). You can find a full list of tour dates here.

