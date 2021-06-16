deadmau5, Don Diablo, More Confirmed as ADE 2021 Conference Speakers

The Netherlands just recently announced its third wave of COVID-19 relaxations, green-lighting large-scale events more than a year after the onset of the pandemic. The world’s leading electronic music summit, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is wasting no time, planning to return to its full live format in October 2021 at its homeport of Felix Meritis Palace.

The picturesque canals of the Dutch waterways will be taken over by the dance music industry's finest once again this fall. Organizers have announced the first confirmed conference speakers: House superstar and futurist Don Diablo, deadmau5 and his business partner Dead Wilson, Mixcloud CEO and co-founder Nico Perez, IMPALA chair Helen Smith, musical duo Zaena x Jason Maek, and AR/VR expert Cortney Harding.

Amsterdam Dance Event is set to return to Felix Meritis Palace in 2021. ADE

For ADE Pro 2021, there will be a special focus on NFTs and blockchain technology, both of which saw a meteoric rise over the past year. Other focuses include green and sustainable approaches that can turn a profit as well as streaming platforms and their ability to offer electronic music artists fair earnings.

ADE Pro Passes are currently available for purchase here. You can tune into the Thursday, June 17th episode of the monthly "ADE in Conversation" stream to catch a limited discount code. The livestream kicks off at 5PM CET and will feature BLOND:ISH and DGTL, among others.