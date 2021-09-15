ADE Festival 2021 Moving Forward Despite New COVID-19 Regulations

This year's Amsterdam Dance Event, on the other hand, has sadly been abandoned.

Prospective attendees of the 2021 ADE Festival can safely plan accordingly after organizers announced they're moving forward with the event in light of new regulations by the Dutch government.

The news arrives on the heels of an announcement by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who said in a press conference yesterday that social distancing will end in the Netherlands on September 25th. Despite new COVID-19 regulations forcing clubs, bars, restaurants, and other nightlife businesses to shut down by midnight, ADE Festival will forge on as planned from October 13th to 17th.

Rutte also noted that the country will begin mandating coronavirus access passes on the 25th, when patrons must provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 24 hours. "The risk still is not gone," he cautioned. "We want to cautiously relax further."

The regulations were instated following the latest iteration of #UnmuteUs, a vigorous campaign that found legions of Dutch event organizers, musicians, and fans parading through the streets in protest of the Cabinet's clamp on the arts sector. 150,000 people marched over the weekend in the operation's second demonstration to date. Prior to the launch of the movement, ADE had bemoaned the government's ban on festivals as a "disastrous decision for the backbone of ADE and the electronic music industry as a whole."

The 2021 Amsterdam Dance Event will move forward despite new COVID-19 regulations instated by the Dutch government.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, directors Meindert Kennis and Jan-Willem van de Ven are "baffled" by the new ordinances. However, they believe they are still able to host a safe and compliant edition of ADE Festival.

While the brand's annual Amsterdam Dance Music event—the world's foremost electronic dance music summit—will not move forward, reps expressed optimism for the fest and stated they are "pouring all of our resources available." Over the course of the next few days, organizers will reportedly be working with the city council to lay out guidelines and protocols for the festival's various events.

"The decision to postpone ADE Pro, for many music professionals the most important business moment in the year, was especially difficult in the time that the industry needs it the most," said the directors in a joint statement. "On top of that, we need all of our available resources to coordinate the ADE Festival events as efficiently, and to the best of our ability, within the few weeks we have left."

"Ever since the press conference, we have been overloaded with messages from organizers willing to do everything they can to push forward with their events within the current measures," added Kennis. "And we want to do everything we can to support them in their efforts to get the live industry moving again."

