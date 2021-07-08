ADE Launches New Arts & Culture Program

ADE Launches New Arts & Culture Program

The program will include creative residencies, artistic crossover projects, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Coen van Tartwijk

The program will include creative residencies, artistic crossover projects, and more.

With plans to return in full force this fall, the organizers of the iconic Amsterdam Dance Event have launched a new Arts & Culture program for the five-day summit.

Scheduled for October 13-17, the conference will now feature a series of exhibitions, special performances, art installations, documentaries, and more to explore the nexus between clubs and culture.

According to a press release issued to announce the program, the first confirmed Arts & Culture collabs include an artist residency showcase by Nxt Museum and ADE on the summit's opening night, a series of "spiritual healing experiences for ravers" by award-winning director and designer Nelly Ben Hayoun, and an intimate performance by pianist Helena Basilova.

Other events to take place include ones hosted by Tools for Action x NDSM, Foam, Nederlands Kamerkoor, and Connor Schumacher, among others.

ADE 2021

ADE will introduce a new Artist & Culture program at the 2021 event. 

Music Moves, a nonprofit with a mission to make the dance-floor accessible for everyone, will also be joining the festivities. They offer free traineeship programs and are organizing an official ADE event that elderly, special needs children, and homeless people are able to participate in. The organization is also inviting artists and entrepreneurs to participate in Villa Buitenlust, a creative residency that aims to help participants develop and present their projects.

Ticket sales for the Arts & Culture program will be needed to be purchased separately and will be available soon. Prospective attendees can buy an ADE Pro Pass to gain full access to all events. Click here to purchase at an early bird rate.

Related

ADE
EVENTS

ADE Shares Programming Schedule for Virtual 2020 Edition

Carl Cox, SOFI TUKKER, San Holo, and many more will appear at the conference's first-ever virtual edition.

ade amsterdam dance event
NEWS

deadmau5, Don Diablo, More Confirmed as ADE 2021 Conference Speakers

The world’s leading electronic music summit will return to its full live format in October 2021.

ADE
EVENTS

ADE Announces Virtual Event and "Extended Digital Program with Limited Physical Networking"

"The past four months have been one of the most unprecedented and challenging times in ADE’s history."

ADE
EVENTS

ADE Announces New "COVID-Proof Seated Concerts" in Amsterdam

The Amsterdam Dance Event's Specials banner is working with the city council to safely host new events amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ade
NEWS

"Our Story" Curation Comes to ADE Courtesy of Tomorrowland

Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Netsky, and more will perform.

Hardwell 2018 - 003
NEWS

Did Hardwell Perform at ADE Under the Alias "Mr. X?"

A masked producer who shares a striking resemblance to Hardwell performed at this year's ADE.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Debuts All-New Stage Show at ADE

Martin Garrix held nothing back during the debut of his new stage show.

RADION Amsterdam
INDUSTRY

Amsterdam's RADION to Kick Off Socially Distanced Event Series "Further"

The Netherlands follows Germany in COVID-19 precautionary partying.