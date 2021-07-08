ADE Launches New Arts & Culture Program

With plans to return in full force this fall, the organizers of the iconic Amsterdam Dance Event have launched a new Arts & Culture program for the five-day summit.

Scheduled for October 13-17, the conference will now feature a series of exhibitions, special performances, art installations, documentaries, and more to explore the nexus between clubs and culture.

According to a press release issued to announce the program, the first confirmed Arts & Culture collabs include an artist residency showcase by Nxt Museum and ADE on the summit's opening night, a series of "spiritual healing experiences for ravers" by award-winning director and designer Nelly Ben Hayoun, and an intimate performance by pianist Helena Basilova.

Other events to take place include ones hosted by Tools for Action x NDSM, Foam, Nederlands Kamerkoor, and Connor Schumacher, among others.

ADE will introduce a new Artist & Culture program at the 2021 event. Tim Buiting

Music Moves, a nonprofit with a mission to make the dance-floor accessible for everyone, will also be joining the festivities. They offer free traineeship programs and are organizing an official ADE event that elderly, special needs children, and homeless people are able to participate in. The organization is also inviting artists and entrepreneurs to participate in Villa Buitenlust, a creative residency that aims to help participants develop and present their projects.

Ticket sales for the Arts & Culture program will be needed to be purchased separately and will be available soon. Prospective attendees can buy an ADE Pro Pass to gain full access to all events. Click here to purchase at an early bird rate.