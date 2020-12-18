Adidas to Launch Dance Music-Inspired Collaboration with size? and Cream

The full collection launches in stores on December 30th.
Adidas is no stranger to creative collaborations, boasting pieces with designers such as Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang, and Missoni, among many others. For their latest collab, they've partnered with size? and Cream for a dance music-inspired collection.

The collection's core inspiration comes from a vintage promotional poster from Cream, who have long been lauded as one of the leading event organizers in the dance music industry. Cream also serves as the base of the capsule's color palette used along with splashes of green, blue, yellow, orange, and burgundy as accents throughout. Five key pieces make up the collection, including a pair of sneakers, a track top, track pants, a t-shirt, and a bucket hat.

The new collection isn't Adidas' first to be inspired by dance music culture and certainly won't be their last. In 2018, they launched their "SPEZIAL" collection, which was directly influenced by British rave culture. They also teamed up with famed music producer and fashion designer ZHU in 2017 on his music video for "Waters of Monaco," where their "Pure" winter collection was featured.

Those looking to get their hands on the collection have a few options. A raffle begins on the size? app on December 24th and interested buyers have until December 29th at 8AM GMT to enter. Otherwise, the full drop will become available on December 30th. 

