Adventure Club Announce Release Date for Upcoming Bear Grillz Collab, "Where We Are"

Adventure Club have been on a rampage in 2020, releasing and teasing new music at a breakneck pace. Their latest announcement comes in the form of an impending collaboration with Bear Grillz called "Where We Are."

The duo took to Twitter to announce the song's release, which is slated for this Friday, September 18th. The best in future bass and dubstep are set to collide here, flanked by vocals from blossoming singer-songwriter JT Roach. The forthcoming track is by no means the first time Adventure Club and Bear Grillz have collaborated, as they joined forces for a momentous B2B set at the 2019 edition of EDC Orlando.

The official artwork for the single, which will arrive by way of Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records banner, follows in the vein of Adventure Club's wildly popular "Superheroes Anonymous" mix series. You can check out the announcement below and pre-save "Where We Are" here.

