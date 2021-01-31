Adventure Club Share Release Date for Highly-Anticipated ARMNHMR and HALIENE Collab "Anywhere"

Adventure Club Share Release Date for Highly-Anticipated ARMNHMR and HALIENE Collab "Anywhere"

After being teased for months, fans will finally get their hands on the official release of the collaboration this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Back in April, Adventure Club announced that they had a new album on the way and began teasing what's to come. A fan-favorite inclusion on the teasing spree was their track with ARMNHMR and HALIENE, "Anywhere." On Twitter and during a livestreamed performance over the summer, the song was previewed by both of the collaborating duos. While ARMNHMR opted for a live debut in July, Adventure Club gave fans their first taste of the tune with a one-minute clip of "Anywhere" in the spring.

As shown in the previews, the four artists combine their melodic bass mastery with HALIENE's powerful vocals to form what will likely become a festival anthem when they return. Over the weekend, the duo shared the single's artwork and revealed when fans would finally get to hear the official release. 

"Anywhere" by Adventure Club, ARMNHMR, and HALIENE is set to release on Monday, February 1st, 2021 at 10 AM PST. At the time of writing, it's not yet known when Adventure Club's next album will be released.

FOLLOW ADVENTURE CLUB:

Facebook: facebook.com/AdventureClub
Twitter: twitter.com/adventureclub
Instagram: instagram.com/adventureclub
Spotify: spoti.fi/31OFYjv

FOLLOW ARMNHMR:

Facebook: facebook.com/ARMNHMR
Twitter: twitter.com/ARMNHMR
Instagram: instagram.com/armnhmr
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YEbU7e

FOLLOW HALIENE:

Facebook: facebook.com/haliene
Twitter: twitter.com/haliene
Instagram: instagram.com/haliene
Spotify: spoti.fi/38VF72h

Related

Adventure Club ARMNHMR
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ARMNHMR Drop Massive Unreleased Adventure Club Collab "Anywhere With You"

Melodic dubstep at its finest.

EVvTxuEUMAAgr0K
NEWS

Adventure Club Announce Release Date for Upcoming Bear Grillz Collab, "Where We Are"

The best in future bass and dubstep are primed for a collision of epic proportions on Dim Mak Records.

Quix and Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club and QUIX Release “Life Long After Death” ft. badXchannels

After four months since the first live performance of the track on Adventure Club’s Death or Glory tour, the long-awaited collaboration is out now on Dim Mak.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Begin Previewing New Music from Upcoming Album

The first entry Adventure Club's week of new music previews is a collaborative effort with Yuna titled "Rebellious."

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Joins Forces With Squired and Dia Frampton for "High Like This"

The melodic bass track released today via Ultra Records.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Share Preview of Massive Unreleased Inukshuk Collaboration "One More Try"

A euphoric offering for future bass aficionados.

Adventure Club and Said The Sky
INTERVIEWS

Adventure Club and Said the Sky Have Made the Sadboi Collab of Your Dreams [Interview]

"Already Know" is the first song ever released by the pair of melodic dubstep acts.

Excision and Wooli
MUSIC RELEASES

Wooli Debuts New Excision and HALIENE Collaboration at Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" Stream

During the second episode of the prehistoric-themed livestream, Wooli premiered the follow-up to his Excision collaboration "Evolution."