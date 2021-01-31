Adventure Club Share Release Date for Highly-Anticipated ARMNHMR and HALIENE Collab "Anywhere"

Back in April, Adventure Club announced that they had a new album on the way and began teasing what's to come. A fan-favorite inclusion on the teasing spree was their track with ARMNHMR and HALIENE, "Anywhere." On Twitter and during a livestreamed performance over the summer, the song was previewed by both of the collaborating duos. While ARMNHMR opted for a live debut in July, Adventure Club gave fans their first taste of the tune with a one-minute clip of "Anywhere" in the spring.

As shown in the previews, the four artists combine their melodic bass mastery with HALIENE's powerful vocals to form what will likely become a festival anthem when they return. Over the weekend, the duo shared the single's artwork and revealed when fans would finally get to hear the official release.

"Anywhere" by Adventure Club, ARMNHMR, and HALIENE is set to release on Monday, February 1st, 2021 at 10 AM PST. At the time of writing, it's not yet known when Adventure Club's next album will be released.

FOLLOW ADVENTURE CLUB:

Facebook: facebook.com/AdventureClub

Twitter: twitter.com/adventureclub

Instagram: instagram.com/adventureclub

Spotify: spoti.fi/31OFYjv

FOLLOW ARMNHMR:

Facebook: facebook.com/ARMNHMR

Twitter: twitter.com/ARMNHMR

Instagram: instagram.com/armnhmr

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YEbU7e

FOLLOW HALIENE:

Facebook: facebook.com/haliene

Twitter: twitter.com/haliene

Instagram: instagram.com/haliene

Spotify: spoti.fi/38VF72h