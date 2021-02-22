Adventure Club Shares Tracklist, Collaborators of Upcoming "Love // Chaos" Album

Fans of Adventure Club have been waiting quite some time for the next album from the famed melodic dubstep duo. After teasing a plethora of unreleased songs in recent months, they've finally unveiled the official tracklist for Love // Chaos, their highly anticipated sophomore album.

Adventure Club unveiled the tracklist in a series of Instagram Story posts today, February 22nd. The list for the album—their first since 2016's seminal Red // Blue LP—moonlights as a Rolodex of electronic music linchpins, many of whom have been instrumental in Adventure Club's storied career.

Each and every one of the album's 21 tracks are collaborations, which could point to why it took so long to develop. Featured on Love // Chaos are Krewella, Said The Sky, Blanke, Kaivon, Sara Diamond, Yuna, and Nurko, among many others. Previously released singles include the Cammie Robinson-assisted "Broken Love" and "Anywhere," a particularly ballyhooed joint effort with ARMNHMR and HALIENE.

Screenshot of Adventure Club's February 22nd Instagram Story post. [EDM.com] Adventure Club

Adventure Club unfortunately stopped short of announcing the release date of Love // Chaos. However, fans should find consolation in the record's star-studded tracklist, which we gathered from the duo's posts and fleshed out below. You'll notice two bonus IDs, which do not have titles at the time of this article's publication.

Love // Chaos Tracklist:

1. Surrender (with Codeko)

2. Drive (with BEAUZ & Tilian Pearson)

3. Broken Love (with Cammie Robinson)

4. Next Life (with Krewella)

5. Infinity (with Boss Mode)

6. Come Clean (with Justin Jesso)

7. Rebellious (with Yuna)

8. Safe With Me (with Soar & Luma)

9. Stuck (with GION & Cabuizee)

10. High Like This (with Squired & Dia Frampton)

11. You'll Never Be Alone (with Kaivon)

12. Already Know (with Said The Sky & Caly Bevier)

13. Still Awake (with Blanke)

14. Anywhere (with ARMNHMR & HALIENE)

15. Next Life (with Crankdat & Krewella)

16. King of Nothing (with Fancy Monster)

17. Back to You (with Sara Diamond)

18. Here (with KARRA)

19. Away from Myself (with ALRT)

20. ID (with JVNA)

21. ID (with Nurko & Dayseeker)

