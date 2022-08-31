Skip to main content
Adventure Club Have an "Old School" Remix Brewing



They said the upcoming song harkens back to their fan-favorite remixes of Metric's "Collect Call" and Foxes' "Youth."

Adventure Club are enticing fans with a new version of an old adventure.

The duo, whose timeless dubstep remixes helped catapult them to the upper echelon of EDM in the early 2010s, recently took to Twitter to tease an "old school" remix in the works.

"what would you do if we told you that we've got an old school AC remix brewing?" Adventure Club wrote.

Adventure Club did not share which track they've remixed or when fans can expect a release. But after a fan asked for more information, they responded and said the upcoming song harkens back to their fan-favorite remixes of Metric's "Collect Call" and Foxes' "Youth," which released in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Adventure Club's signature sound helped them explode in the electronic music scene as they laid the groundwork for the melodic dubstep genre. Earlier this year, they released their sophomore album, LOVE // CHAOS, an ode to their storied career.

"LOVE // CHAOS is a culmination of everything we've learned, loved, and lost throughout our career which began in 2011," they said at the time. "We searched deep within ourselves for inspiration for this album."

