Adventure Club took to Twitter today to tease their forthcoming "Cinematic" remix of "Already Know," a collaboration with Said The Sky released back in August 2019.

The original track, which features Ohio-born songstress Caly Bevier, is a euphoric future bass jam that represented a dream collaboration for bass music fans. Adventure Club has now given the track a shot of adrenaline in the form of their signature melodic dubstep sound, which helped them skyrocket to international EDM stardom in the 2010's. The teaser is short, but it offers just enough of a glimpse into the soaring, vocal-chop laden drop to get fans clamoring for more.

The remix will drop via Ultra Records this Friday, April 24th via. You can pre-save it on your go-to streaming platform here.

