AEG to Require Proof of Vaccination At All U.S. Festivals, Including Coachella and Stagecoach

AEG Presents announced today that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters, and festivals.

In response to the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant, the global leader in concerts and live events announced the vaccination mandate will be in effect no later than October 1st, 2021. The new policy will be implemented at the company's venues, including Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Festivals adopting the mandate include Firefly Music Festival, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Coachella Music & Arts Festival, and Stagecoach Festival, among others.

According to AEG, October 1st was chosen "specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.” Leading up to the date, ticket-holders attending the organization's shows must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to gain entry.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

AEG also published a list of FAQs, including the “required by law” issuing a medical or religious exemption. Live music fans should contact the desired show’s venue to obtain additional information and guidelines. Additionally, families planning on taking children under the age of 12 that aren’t yet qualified to receive the vaccine are exempted and children can show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

For more information, visit AEG Presents health policy page on their website here.