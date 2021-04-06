Afrojack to Perform at The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final

One of the Netherlands' most prolific artists is joining the famed song competition.
Afrojack has been slated to perform in the Grand Final of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, which is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam next month.

Dance music is one of the Netherlands' most notable exports, so it's no surprise the show will feature one of the most prolific names from the genre to play a pivotal role in the famed European song competition.

The performance titled "Music Binds Us" will see Afrojack and fellow performers Wulf and Glennis Grace bridging the gap between orchestral and dance music. The act will start off with an orchestral arrangement as a film from Director Tim Oliehoek will showcase Rotterdam's landmark sites on screen. The handoff to Afrojack will bring the performance to a climax, a profound reminder of the connections Dutch DJs had fostered with Europe and the rest of the world before the world went under lockdown.  

"Our DJ's used to fly all over the world to connect with their audience which is now different unfortunately," said Eurovision's Head of Show Gerben Bakker. "With this act we would like to send energy from Rotterdam to Europe and literally reconnect, not only with the viewers but also with two unique music styles: The famous Dutch dance music and the sound of the classical orchestra."

Afrojack's performance at The Grand Final is scheduled to take place on May 22nd, 2021.

