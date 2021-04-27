You Can Win a Private DJ Set From Afrojack by Pre-Saving His New Collab With David Guetta

Now there's even more reasons to be excited for one of the most promising releases of the year, "Hero," a forthcoming collaboration between Afrojack and David Guetta.

It was just a couple weeks ago when Afrojack was teasing the announcement on social media, asking whether fans would be ready for another collaboration between himself and longtime collaborator Guetta. The partnership between the two chart-topping DJs goes back a decade and has manifested numerous hits including "Helium" with Sia, "Dirty Sexy Money" with Charli XCX, and of course, "Hey Mama" with Nicki Minaj and Bebe Rexha.

Though the announcement was initially teased somewhat abstractly, the track seems to be further along than initially anticipated. In fact, a new pre-save link is available, which enters fans into a giveaway opportunity to be one of 200 selected for a private performance from Afrojack himself.

The one-of-a-kind performance will take place over Zoom, and fans should keep their eyes peeled on their inbox starting Thursday, April 29th at 10PM CEST to see if they've been one of the lucky entrants selected. Pre-saving "Hero" also yields an exclusive 25% discount code on Afrojack merchandise if you need yet another reason to check it out.

