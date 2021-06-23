Trance Artist Ahmed Romel Joins EDC Las Vegas Lineup

Ahmed Romel has joined the stacked 2021 EDC Las Vegas lineup. The rising trance producer is noted as the first-ever Jordanian artist to perform at the music festival.

"I am very excited to be part of the lineup, said Romel, who sees the opportunity as a chance to showcase Jordanian talent on the world stage. "As a Jordanian artist, I feel honored to be among those leading the charge in front of trance music enthusiasts from countries all around the world who will come to celebrate 25 years under the electric sky."

Born and raised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Romel was influenced by music from a young age, when he could be heard humming tunes and listening to everything he could get his hands on. From there, he learned music production and worked on finding his own sound.

"I’ve always longed to find my ideal genre of music, something intricate and focused in on melody and rhythm, without vocals, emotionally driven," said Romel, who eventually he discovered his love of trance and deep house music. He has performed at Tomorrowland, Luminosity Beach Festival, and FSOE 400, among other festivals, and released music on venerated dance labels such as Armada and Black Hole Recordings.

You can listen to Romel's debut 2019 album RÜYA below.

FOLLOW AHMED ROMEL:

Facebook: facebook.com/AhmedRomelMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/ahmedromel

Instagram: instagram.com/ahmedromel

Spotify: spoti.fi/3qi440l