NASCAR Driver Akinori Ogata Races Into New Song from Super Eurobeat's Ray Hikari, "RED ZONE"

The latest Super Eurobeat track was produced in collaboration with a NASCAR star, Akinori Ogata.

Released yesterday was "RED ZONE" by Ray Hikari ,featuring the sounds of Japanese driver Akinori Ogata. Using elements of his actual car in action, the high-speed, synth-heavy track blends styles found in the notable genre with the atmosphere of an exciting NASCAR race.

The story explained in the lyrics is also inspired by Ogata and the track was produced closely with the racecar driver himself. This is shown even further in the song's music video, which features actual footage of Ogata racing.

"To be able to participate in both a Super Eurobeat song and NASCAR racing brings me much happiness and energy," Ogata said in a press release. "The engine sound you can hear in the track is a recording of my actual racing car in action, so I hope you will enjoy the real sound of NASCAR racing and continue to support me in future."

"RED ZONE" is the first of multiple collaborations between Ogata and Super Eurobeat, but specific details have not yet been shared publicly.

"RED ZONE" is out now. You can download or stream the super-speed single here.

