Skip to main content
Akon's Next Album Will Incorporate EDM

Akon's Next Album Will Incorporate EDM

Akon said that his forthcoming album, "Akonic," will integrate many different genres, including electronic dance music.

Web Summit

Akon said that his forthcoming album, "Akonic," will integrate many different genres, including electronic dance music.

Akon's next album will incorporate electronic dance music, the iconic artist and entrepreneur said in a recent interview.

Speaking with iHeartRadio, Akon revealed said that his fourth studio album, Akonic, is expected to release in early 2023. The album, he said, will cross over into many different genres, among them EDM.

"You’re gonna have a lot of pop rhythmic and some street records on there. It's one of them albums where by the time you press play and you get to the end, you done traveled the world. All my albums always do that," Akon said. "I always start off with street records and then I end up with a big ass pop record. So I like to take people on that journey because you shouldn’t be defined in music in one territory because I still have such a global audience that they wanna know what's happening in the streets. So I always hit them with that. They’re not going through the mid and rhythmic records that radio is gonna to go crazy over and keep on rotation. Then I cross it over to these big pop, EDM, Latin, African Afrobeats. We going into everything on this album."

Elsewhere in the interview, Akon said he has plans to team up with electronic music producers to remix music from the record.

"I got all my EDM DJs obviously gonna take these acapellas and do what they do for me on that side," he added. "So it's gonna be some experiences with this record."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

akon
NEWS

Akon's Next Album Will Incorporate EDM

Akon said that his forthcoming album, "Akonic," will integrate many different genres, including electronic dance music.

By Mikala Lugen
atliens
MUSIC RELEASES

ATLiens Drop Thrilling 5-Track EP, "Space Cathedral": Listen

Before the release of the EP, the masked duo sent fans on a quest to discover the motives behind their "space cult."

By Nick Yopko
Collage Maker-03-Nov-2022-10.54-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Teams Up With Justus for Herculean Hard Dance Tune, "Dance With Me"

"Dance With Me" features tinctures of Kaskade's sound surrounded in the reverberated techno madness of Dutch producer Justus.

By Lennon Cihak
Akon

Akon.

Akon's foray into the electronic world doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Last year, he teamed up with Master KG and David Guetta for the Afro-house anthem "Shine Your Light."

The year prior, he advised T-Pain to incorporate more EDM and pop into his music to reach new fans. His prescience was spot on considering the fact that today's biggest contemporary artists have crossed over into dance music, like Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé and Drake.

The first single to appear on Akonic, "Enjoy That," is out now.

FOLLOW AKON:

Facebook: facebook.com/AKON
Twitter: twitter.com/Akon
Instagram: instagram.com/akon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fW7stb

Related

the weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Says Next Album Will Incorporate EDM

Fresh off a collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd said "The Dawn" will dabble in electronic dance music.

Tiesto at The City Cancun for Pollen Presents Tiesto The Trip Festival
NEWS

"A Whole New Direction": Tiësto Says His New Album Will Heavily Embrace House Music

Tiësto said fans can expect a "more housey and more groovy" sound on the forthcoming album.

opiuo
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo Drops Genre-Bending Fifth Album, "A Shape of Sound"

Opiuo reinforces his standing as an electronic music virtuosic with "A Shape of Sound," a cascading blend of soul, funk and glitch hop.

illenium lollapalooza
NEWS

ILLENIUM Announces Fifth Album

The upcoming album follows 2021's "Fallen Embers" LP, which garnered a nod for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

infected mushroom
FEATURES

Celebrating 25 Years of Psytrance: Infected Mushroom Talk Virtual Reality, NFT's, and New Album

"We haven’t done an album that is as diverse since 2009’s Legend of the Black Shawarma. This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

Ivy Lab
MUSIC RELEASES

Ivy Lab Announce New Album, Drop Haunting Music Video for "Balaclava"

Ivy Lab's "Infinite Falling Ground" LP is set to be released in the coming months.

Doja Cat performing in 2021 at iHeart Radio
NEWS

Doja Cat Reveals Her Fourth Album Will Be Influenced By "Rave Culture"

Doja Cat is the latest hip-hop artist in recent times to turn to electronic music for inspiration, joining the ranks of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé and Big Sean.

Eric Hilton
NEWS

Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation Announces Solo Trip-Hop Album, "Lost Dialect" [Exclusive]

"I dusted off vintage samplers and synths in the hopes of communicating with the spirits," Hilton said of the forthcoming project.