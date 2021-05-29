Alan Walker Unveils First Chapter of Five-Part Cinematic Live Concert Series, "The Aviation Movie"

In the absence of a sustainable tour schedule over the last year, Alan Walker got to work crafting one of the most ambitious live concert movies to date. 

Filmed in part at the Oslo stop on Walker's 2019 Aviation Tour, Walker's new project The Aviation Movie seeks to awaken the feelings of excitement from seeing live music, which fans have been longing for over the last year. 

Walker's project is uniquely split between fictional cinematic narrative and live concert footage. In the fictional universe, an apocalyptic "solar storm" has left humanity destitute. A young woman, however, finds a promising lead to rebuilding what humanity lost when she discovers a glowing Alan Walker emblem. The emblem leads her on a journey to plugging into a virtual reality style console where she must play a drone aviation game to discover answers. 

Walker shared a seven-minute intro to YouTube of the forthcoming film, which will be delivered in five parts. Cutting between the fictional narrative and the particularly immersive, multi-angle concert footage, The Aviation Movie makes for an engaging watch. It also promises appearances by familiar dance music favorites and Walker collaborators, such as Steve Aoki, Sophia Somajo, and Julie Bergan, among others.

The next installment in the cinematic series drops Saturday, May 29th at 2PM CET.

