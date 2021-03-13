Alan Walker Launches New Gameplay Challenge to Find Next Music Video

Alan Walker Launches New Gameplay Challenge to Find Next Music Video

Republic of Gamers is joining the effort, providing fans the chance to win valuable hardware and even the chance to meet Walker himself.
Author:
Publish date:

Republic of Gamers is joining the effort, providing fans the chance to win valuable hardware and even the chance to meet Walker himself.

Alan Walker and Republic of Gamers are joining forces in order to find the perfect fan-made video for Walker's recent collaboration, "Fake A Smile," alongside salem ilese

The "For Those Who Dare" gameplay animation challenge encourages all creatives to develop a video for "Fake A Smile" through the lens of their favorite video game characters and in-game footage. Upon releasing the official music video, Walker suggested the song was about finding strength to persevere through trying times, and praised his fans for showing compassion towards each other, especially over the last year.

Participants need only create their video, use "Fake A Smile" as the soundtrack, and upload the clip to YouTube using the hashtag #ForThoseWhoDare in order to be considered. Entrants will have their videos judged by the hit-making producer for the opportunity to win valuable prizes, including hardware such as ASUS computers and gaming setups.

The ultimate prize winner will have the opportunity to have a virtual meet-and-greet with Alan Walker and will also have their video uploaded to his YouTube channel. Walker currently boasts the ninth largest artist following on the platform, with a staggering audience of over 38 million subscribers.

Submissions for the "For Those Who Dare" contest are now open until April 2nd, 2021. Winners will be announced the following week.

