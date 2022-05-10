Alan Walker Announces "WalkerVerse" 2022 World Tour

Skip to main content
Alan Walker is coming to large-capacity venues across Europe and North America.

c/o Alan Walker

The portal to the WalkerVerse has opened.

Alan Walker is hitting the road once again this fall with the advent of a massive new tour throughout Europe and North America.

The lengthy, 29-stop tour snakes throughout Europe's major metropolitan centers before touching down in North America by way of Dallas, Texas. With major outings at Washington D.C.'s Echostage, Chicago's Radius, and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, the WalkerVerse tour is shaping up to be Walker's biggest showing yet on the club circuit. 

The chart-topping "Faded" artist hasn't hesitated to create cinematic experiences around his music and shows, and his latest tour announcement teaser is no exception. Though it leaves plenty to the imagination, the forthcoming run of shows promises to bring a new level of immersion to his sets.

Walker's latest offering is one such example of his penchant for cutting-edge visuals and fascination with our technological future. Walker's music video for "The Drum" depicts a nail-biting chase as the video's speedster seeks to escape the watchful eyes of surveilling drones. The hooded producer seeks to translate his gripping visual storytelling abilities into his live shows as the WalkerVerse tour kicks off in late September.

Register here for early access to the WalkerVerse tour and to stay up-to-date on when tickets drop May 13th.

Alan Walker 2022 WalkerVerse Tour Dates

28th September: MANCHESTER ACADEMY - Manchester, United Kingdom
29th September: O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON - London, United Kingdom
1st October: LOTTO ARENA - Merksem, Belgium
6th October: SPORTHALLE HAMBURG - Hamburg, Germany
7th October: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE - Düsseldorf, Germany
8th October: TAURON ARENA - Krakow, Poland
12th October: ST MARX HALLEN - Vienna, Austria
14th October: HALLE 622 - Zürich, Switzerland
15th October: FABRIQUE - Milan, Italy
19th October: AFAS LIVE - Amsterdam, the Netherlands
20th October" ZENITH - Paris, France
21st October: ROCKHAL - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
22nd October: JAHRHUNDERHALLE - Frankfurt, Germany
3rd November: SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM - Dallas, TX, USA
4th November: CONCOURSE - Austin, TX, USA
5th November: BAYOU MUSIC CENTER - Houston, TX, USA
8th November: BUCKHEAD THEATER - Atlanta, GA, USA
9th November: ECHOSTAGE - Washington, DC, USA
11th November: GREAT HALL - Brooklyn, NY, USA
15th November: HOUSE OF BLUES - Boston, MA, USA
16th November: MTELUS - Montreal, QC, Canada
17th November: LONDON MUSIC HALL - London, ON, Canada
18th November: REBEL - Toronto, ON, Canada
19th November: RADIUS - Chicago, IL, USA
25th November: HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE - Vancouver, BC, Canada
26th November: ROSELAND THEATER - Portland, OR, USA
29th November: MISSION BALLROOM - Denver, CO, USA
2nd December: HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM - Los Angeles, CA, USA
3rd December: BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM - San Francisco, CA, USA

FOLLOW ALAN WALKER:

Facebook: facebook.com/alanwalkermusic
Twitter: twitter.com/IAmAlanWalker
Instagram: instagram.com/alanwalkermusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Pf8lxx

