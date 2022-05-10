Alan Walker Announces "WalkerVerse" 2022 World Tour

The portal to the WalkerVerse has opened.

Alan Walker is hitting the road once again this fall with the advent of a massive new tour throughout Europe and North America.

The lengthy, 29-stop tour snakes throughout Europe's major metropolitan centers before touching down in North America by way of Dallas, Texas. With major outings at Washington D.C.'s Echostage, Chicago's Radius, and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, the WalkerVerse tour is shaping up to be Walker's biggest showing yet on the club circuit.

The chart-topping "Faded" artist hasn't hesitated to create cinematic experiences around his music and shows, and his latest tour announcement teaser is no exception. Though it leaves plenty to the imagination, the forthcoming run of shows promises to bring a new level of immersion to his sets.

Walker's latest offering is one such example of his penchant for cutting-edge visuals and fascination with our technological future. Walker's music video for "The Drum" depicts a nail-biting chase as the video's speedster seeks to escape the watchful eyes of surveilling drones. The hooded producer seeks to translate his gripping visual storytelling abilities into his live shows as the WalkerVerse tour kicks off in late September.

Register here for early access to the WalkerVerse tour and to stay up-to-date on when tickets drop May 13th.

28th September: MANCHESTER ACADEMY - Manchester, United Kingdom

29th September: O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON - London, United Kingdom

1st October: LOTTO ARENA - Merksem, Belgium

6th October: SPORTHALLE HAMBURG - Hamburg, Germany

7th October: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE - Düsseldorf, Germany

8th October: TAURON ARENA - Krakow, Poland

12th October: ST MARX HALLEN - Vienna, Austria

14th October: HALLE 622 - Zürich, Switzerland

15th October: FABRIQUE - Milan, Italy

19th October: AFAS LIVE - Amsterdam, the Netherlands

20th October" ZENITH - Paris, France

21st October: ROCKHAL - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

22nd October: JAHRHUNDERHALLE - Frankfurt, Germany

3rd November: SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM - Dallas, TX, USA

4th November: CONCOURSE - Austin, TX, USA

5th November: BAYOU MUSIC CENTER - Houston, TX, USA

8th November: BUCKHEAD THEATER - Atlanta, GA, USA

9th November: ECHOSTAGE - Washington, DC, USA

11th November: GREAT HALL - Brooklyn, NY, USA

15th November: HOUSE OF BLUES - Boston, MA, USA

16th November: MTELUS - Montreal, QC, Canada

17th November: LONDON MUSIC HALL - London, ON, Canada

18th November: REBEL - Toronto, ON, Canada

19th November: RADIUS - Chicago, IL, USA

25th November: HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE - Vancouver, BC, Canada

26th November: ROSELAND THEATER - Portland, OR, USA

29th November: MISSION BALLROOM - Denver, CO, USA

2nd December: HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM - Los Angeles, CA, USA

3rd December: BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM - San Francisco, CA, USA



