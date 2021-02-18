Alesso and Armin van Buuren Share Preview, Announce Release Date of Debut Collaboration

"Leave a Little Love" sounds like an instant dance classic.
Author:
Publish date:

Armin van Buuren (via Twitter)

It looks like Armin van Buuren and Alesso have a hit on their hands.

Since the duo tortured the lovelorn on Valentine's Day 2021 with a cryptic teaser of a track called "Leave a Little Love," they've remained quiet about their first-ever collaboration—until now. Alesso and van Buuren each took to social media today, February 17th, to share a preview of the upcoming song, which sounds like an instant dance classic.

The clip is short, but fans can hear bubbly piano chords akin to Alesso's signature progressive house sound. It also offers up a taste of the track's vocals, crooned by a singer whose name is yet to be announced. However, it sounds an awful lot like Bonn, the superstar Swedish singer-songwriter who has featured on global hits by Avicii ("Ain't A Thing," "Freak") and Martin Garrix ("No Sleep," "High On Life"), among others. Nevertheless, it's important to note that Bonn has not been confirmed as the track's vocalist.

"Leave a Little Love" will officially release on streaming platforms Friday, February 26th. Check out the preview below, courtesy of Alesso's Instagram.

