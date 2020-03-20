Alesso, Diplo, and Marshmello Join FaZe Clan's #Fight2Fund for COVID-19

In times of adversity, it's beautiful to see humans coming together to support one another. One group doing just that is FaZe Clan, the world's most popular eSports and gaming entertainment collective. They recently launched a new initiative titled #FIGHT2FUND, a weekly online pro-am tournament that is raising funds for those affected by COVID-19 and those contributing to preventing the spread of the virus.

In less than 48 hours, the worldwide community raised $46,289 in the first-ever tournament for Call of Duty: Warzone. The game drew in over 725,000 unique views. The victor of the tournament, Vikkstar123, and his team Itz_WarsZ and Vapulear, went on to donate all winnings to Save The Children and Age UK.

Joining in on the action are some major artists in the electronic industry including Alesso, Diplo, Marshmello and Jauz. They will battling in the next Call of Duty: Warzone Pro-AM tournament scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23rd at 12:00 PM PST | 3:00 PM EST | 7:00 PM GMT. Professional athletes Paul George, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and JuJu Smith-Shuster will also join the gamers during the online competition.

Each team will play up to five matches in 3.5 hours and will try to score as many points as possible. Each elimination will equal out to one point and each Warzone victory will bring in five points. The winning team will get to decide which charity or organization working for those affected by COVID-19 to receive the prize donation. 100% of this alongside the sponsored and stream-donated proceeds, initial donations made by FaZe Clan, and Call of Duty will be portioned out.

On fight2fund.org you have the option to donate towards the players. Each dollar donated will go toward the resources that are essential to pandemic relief efforts. Medikits are listed at $50, Full Shields $100, Ammo Crate $250, Care Package $500, Squad Up $1,000, and G.O.A.T. $5,000. The donations are being run through Softgiving, the first charity streaming platform with a 0% platform fee.

“The constant news feed with COVID-19 updates and safe distancing preventative measures can be stressful and isolating,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. “With Fight2Fund, we’re offering entertainment content with a purpose to help address the global pandemic. Fortunately, we were able to move fast in organizing the Fight2Fund Pro-Am Tournament series as it’s in our DNA to quickly create content that our community craves and shares. We’ll continue this pro-am every Monday and feature new athletes, celebrities, musicians and streamers all in an effort to help in the fight against Coronavirus.”

FaZe Clan will produce and host a main channel overview of the tournament at www.fight2fund.org and twitch.tv/faze, while participants will also stream via their own channels.

Full list of talent participating in Monday's tournament include:

MUSIC ARTISTS

FASHION/ART/AUTOMOTIVE

ATHLETES

STREAMERS / CONTENT CREATOR / COMPETITIVE GAMERS

