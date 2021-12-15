Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Alesso and Katy Perry Announce New Single and Music Video, "When I'm Gone"
Publish date:

The official music video is scheduled to premiere on ESPN during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Author:

Grom Roosmark/Adam Bielawski

Alesso's latest crossover hit is officially on the horizon, and it features one of the biggest artists in pop music.

The Swedish DJ and hit-maker has teamed up with Katy Perry for a new single called "When I'm Gone," which will hit streaming platforms globally on Wednesday, December 29th. An official music video will then drop on January 10th, 2022 in a worldwide premiere on ESPN during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, according to a press release issued to announce the single.

Artwork of Alesso and Katy Perry's upcoming single, "When I'm Gone."

The famed "Firework" singer is no stranger to the electronic dance music scene, teaming up with Zedd back in February 2019 for "365" before joining forces with him the following year to produce "Never Really Over" from her sixth studio album, Smile. She has also commissioned many major EDM producers for official remixes of her music over the years, such as Oliver Heldens, Joel Corry, and KUURO, among others.

Fans can now pre-save "When I'm Gone" ahead of the song's December 29th release at 9AM PT (12PM ET).

