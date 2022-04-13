Skip to main content
Alesso and Ty Dolla $ign Tease Multiple Collaborations

Dolla $ign has been busy in the electronic music space, recently collaborating with Swedish House Mafia, Don Diablo and more.

Ty Dolla $ign (via Twitter)

Alesso and renowned hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign have teased a collaboration on Twitter, announcing that new music is in the works. 

Dolla $ign posted a few pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Cooked up a few of em with my bro Alesso." The Swedish dance music superstar then retweeted it and added, "They are 🔥."

Alesso recently produced an ominous track for the new The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson. "DARK" is a house track with eerie soundscapes, distorted synths and relentless, pulsing energy.

Late last year, Alesso released a single and music video in collaboration with pop music icon Katy Perry, "When I'm Gone." The track's music video premiered during the halftime show on ESPN's broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Meanwhile, Dolla $ign has been busy in the electronic music space, collaborating with Swedish House Mafia ("Lifetime"), Don Diablo ("Too Much To Ask"), Marshmello ("Do You Believe") and Tiësto ("The Business Part II").

