Alison Wonderland Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Ahead of New Album

Alison Wonderland is hitting the road in 2022 for a can't-miss headlining tour.

Over the course of the tour, fans are safe to expect the Australian dance music superstar to perform cuts from her brand new album, which she recently confirmed will drop in 2022. But if the tour's name is any indication, they might have to wait a bit for the release.

Wonderland's "I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet" tour will kick off in March and hit a number of major cities, like Miami, Chicago, Boston and Brooklyn. She'll then tie a bow on it with a show in June in Berkeley, California.

A new video released to announce the tour confirms that it will feature new music, as well as new production, visuals, lighting, and live musicians.

Tickets to the "I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet" tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 4th at 10AM local time. You can purchase passes here.

3/21-25: Puerto Vallarta, MX - Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break

3/25-27: Miami, FL - Ultra Music Festival

3/26: New Orleans, LA - BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

4/1: Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

4/8: Minneapolis, MN - Armory

4/9: Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/14: Boston, MA - House of Blues

4/15: Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner

4/23-24: Ennis, TX - Ubbi Dubbi Festival

5/29: Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

6/11: Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

