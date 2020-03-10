Alison Wonderland Announces 2nd Annual Red Rocks Event, Temple of Wonderland

It's safe to say Alison Wonderland's 2019 debut of Temple of Wonderland was a success. After selling out her inaugural Red Rocks Amphitheatre headline event and adding a second day, she has announced that September 15th, 2020 will mark its triumphant return.

Last year's event saw Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) enlist Ekali, Medasin and Wuki for the highly anticipated Red Rocks outing. At the time of writing, no supporting acts have been announced for this year's event.

Sholler wrapped up her Wonderland Warehouse Project tour last year, which saw her visit industrial spaces in Japan, Russia, Germany and other locations worldwide. More recently, she stepped outside of her comfort zone by providing vocals on a Chet Porter-produced indie single titled "Bummed."

Ticket presale to this year's Temple of Wonderland will begin Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00 AM MST and wrap up Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 PM MST. More information can be found on the Alison Wonderland website.

