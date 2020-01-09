Alison Wonderland to Release "Climate Change Is Real" T-Shirt to Benefit Australian Fire Relief

Wildfires continue to blaze across nearly the entire Australian continent since September of 2019. The tragic disaster has claimed the lives of 28 people thus far, including three volunteer firerfighters - not to mention the immense amount of wildlife that has been lost.

Efforts have been pouring in from all over the world. Celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, Russell Crowe, and many more have raised millions, in addition to Instagram model Kaylen Ward's now-famous nude photo campaign contributions. The world of EDM has stepped in as well, with Flume donating $100,000 on his own, and FISHER throwing a Dance For Disaster Bushfire Appeal show that generated roughly same amount.

EDM superstar Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) has now stepped in to offer more relief. She will be releasing a T-shirt for sale, with all profits donated to WIRES, NSW Rural Fire Service, and County Fire Authority Victoria.

The T-shirt has a simple message: "Climate Change Is Real" - a statement that takes aim at deniers and strives to call attention to the effect of climate change on the severity and duration of the Australian fires.

Sholler's official statement reads:

“Hey everyone, instead of doing the Valentine’s Day drop I was planning, I wanted to replace the design to put something up specifically to help the brave Australian firefighters and wildlife during this horrible crisis. Haven’t produced this yet, but wanted to help straight away, so this will be a presale with these shirts arriving in a few weeks. All mine and management’s profits will be donated straight to WIRES, NSW Rural Fire Service, Country Fire Authority of Victoria. 100% of my merch profits for the entire month of January will also go towards this.”

She also included links to the charities that will be benefited should fans choose to donate on their own. The shirts are set to go live today at this link.

H/T: Your EDM

DONATE TO AUSTRALIAN FIRE RELIEF CHARITIES:

WIRES: wires.org.au

NSW Rural Fire Service: rfs.nsw.gov.au

County Fire Authority of Victoria: cfa.vic.gov.au

FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj

Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland

Instagram: instagram.com/alisonwonderland

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/alisonwonderland