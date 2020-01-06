Alison Wonderland to Donate All January Merch Proceeds to Australian Bush Fire Relief

The celebrity outpouring in response to Australia's recent bush fires has come to include everyone from Instagram models to EDM DJs. Being that she hails from Sydney, it comes as little surprise that Alison Wonderland would be amongst the latter. She's announced that all January proceeds from online store sales will go towards relief in light of the blazes ravaging her nation of origin.

Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) wrote that she broke a brief internet hiatus to lend her support to the cause. "These are the worst and largest fires in our history," she tweeted. "They are touching almost every state. There has been smoke haze in my home city of Sydney for months. So many people are losing their homes and lives as are all the native wildlife (half a billion animals have now died)."

Australian bush fires take a toll on wildlife and property every year, but this season's blazes have proven the worst in recent memory. The state of New South Wales has been hit the hardest, with roughly 1,300 houses being destroyed. David Guetta, Timmy Trumpet, Throttle, Showtek and Don Diablo are among the other EDM artists vocal in their support.

Visit Sholler's online merch store at fmuoasl.com.

H/T: We Rave You

