December 7, 2021
Alison Wonderland Confirms New Album In 2022
Publish date:

Fellow bass music mastermind QUIX said Alison Wonderland's upcoming third LP "will be the greatest album to drop in 2022."
Jared Tinetti

With a simple seven-word tweet, Alison Wonderland made 2022 her year—as if that wasn't already the case.

"there will be an album in 2022," wrote the dance music luminary, who recently released a brand new single from the record called "Fuck U Love You" alongside an eerie music video.

Wonderland's hotly anticipated third studio album was rumored to release in 2021, but to no avail. She's remained taciturn when it comes to the record, her first since 2018's fan-favorite Awake, which topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and features a number of her most prized tracks, such as "Church" and "Easy." The upcoming album's lead single, the wistful "Bad Things," arrived back in September 2020.

The response to Wonderland's announcement was swift and rapturous, with fellow bass music producer and "Time" collaborator QUIX noting "something tells me this will be the greatest album to drop in 2022."

Alison Wonderland has not yet announced any more details about the album at the time of writing, including a title or release date.

