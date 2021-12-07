Alison Wonderland Confirms New Album In 2022
With a simple seven-word tweet, Alison Wonderland made 2022 her year—as if that wasn't already the case.
"there will be an album in 2022," wrote the dance music luminary, who recently released a brand new single from the record called "Fuck U Love You" alongside an eerie music video.
Wonderland's hotly anticipated third studio album was rumored to release in 2021, but to no avail. She's remained taciturn when it comes to the record, her first since 2018's fan-favorite Awake, which topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and features a number of her most prized tracks, such as "Church" and "Easy." The upcoming album's lead single, the wistful "Bad Things," arrived back in September 2020.
The response to Wonderland's announcement was swift and rapturous, with fellow bass music producer and "Time" collaborator QUIX noting "something tells me this will be the greatest album to drop in 2022."
Recommended Articles
Desert Hearts to Return In 2022, Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary In New SoCal Location
The eclectic techno and house music festival will call SoCal's Lake Perris home.
Alison Wonderland Confirms New Album In 2022
Fellow bass music mastermind QUIX said Alison Wonderland's upcoming third LP "will be the greatest album to drop in 2022."
Here are the Funniest Spotify Wrapped Memes of 2021
After Spotify launched its annual Wrapped campaign, social media users did what they did best in 2021: roast it.
Alison Wonderland has not yet announced any more details about the album at the time of writing, including a title or release date.
FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:
Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj
Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland
Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg