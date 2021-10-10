Alison Wonderland Confirms New Music Under Decade-Old Whyte Fang Alias
The return of Whyte Fang is official.
The resurgence of Alison Wonderland's decade-old alias is set for the end of the month. The renowned DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter took to social media to confirm the news, refraining to share a release date or title.
Back in May we reported on the revival of Whyte Fang, a musical nom de plume developed by Wonderland as early as 2011. She hasn't released new music under the moniker since January 2014, but has teased the project's comeback in cryptic fashion this year.
Check out Whyte Fang's post below.
Recommended Articles
Alison Wonderland Confirms New Music Under Decade-Old Whyte Fang Alias
Alison Wonderland hasn't released music as Whyte Fang since January 2014.
How Mersiv Is Morphing the Freeform Bass Genre for the Better
"I test my own limits by constantly learning and incorporating new techniques that I learn through others."
Kid Vincent Drops Electrifying "Restart (the Dance)" EP
The German DJ and music producer hopes to get people back out on the dance-floor after a brutal year indoors.
In a since-deleted video, Wonderland recently shared a clip on Whyte Fang's Instagram account wherein she debuted a never-before-heard Whyte Fang track at "WonderQuest," a blockchain-powered virtual event organized by Decentraland. Prior to its removal, fans could hear a dark, haunting trap song.
We're unable to confirm if the track is what's on the horizon at the end of October, but her decision to remove the video points to that being the case. There are numerous rips floating around the web, but we've decided not to share one out of respect for the artists and teams involved.
FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:
Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj
Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/awonderland
Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg
FOLLOW WHYTE FANG:
Facebook: facebook.com/thewhytefang
Twitter: twitter.com/thewhytefang
Instagram: instagram.com/thewhytefang
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/whytefang