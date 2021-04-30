Alison Wonderland's Instagram and Twitter Accounts Have Vanished

Legions of fans have taken to social media recently to voice their concerns.

The verified Instagram and Twitter accounts belonging to electronic music superstar Alison Wonderland have vanished.

When artists have a major announcement on the horizon, like a new album or tour, many opt to purge their social media of all content in order to pique the curiosity of their fans. It's a popular marketing tactic utilized by Skrillex, Louis The Child, and Martin Garrix and Maejor's AREA21, among countless others.

However, that's not the case here. Wonderland's channels have not been wiped clean—they've been deactivated entirely.

Screenshot of Alison Wonderland's deactivated Twitter account. [Screenshot by EDM.com] Twitter

The head-scratching removal understandably has fans worried. Legions of them have taken to Twitter in the last few days to voice their concerns. But it's important to note that the Australian powerhouse DJ may simply be taking a break from social media.

At the time of this article's publication, Alison Wonderland's Facebook remains active. However, she is yet to publicly address the deactivation of her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

