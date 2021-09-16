September 16, 2021
Watch Alison Wonderland Levitate In Eerie Red Rocks Performance Intro
Publish date:

What kind of sorcery is this?
Author:

Rukes

Move over, Dua Lipa. There's a new levitation queen in town.

Alison Wonderland put the entire Red Rocks faithful under her spell this week, briefly appearing to float above the stage at her pair of "Temple of Wonderland" shows at the iconic venue. The illusion, which was coupled with an eerie red background and haunting aural tones, managed to f*** her fans up on an entirely new spiritual level.

Watch a clip of the sorcery below.

The sold-out double header took place September 14-15, following a yearlong postponement due to COVID-19. Valentino Khan, Elohim and Moore Kismet were among the star talent tapped as supporting artists, and Wonderland even worked as DJ Garth's lighting technician on Wednesday night. 

Attendees also proved obsessed with the unreleased Wonderland cut "Forever," which debuted at the show with live vocals and cosmic visuals. You can see part of the performance here: 

