Skip to main content
Alison Wonderland's "Loner" Album Is Headed to Print as a Graphic Novel

Alison Wonderland's "Loner" Album Is Headed to Print as a Graphic Novel

Alison Wonderland co-wrote the book alongside Z2 Comics co-founder Sridhar Reddy.

c/o Necropolis Music Festival

Alison Wonderland co-wrote the book alongside Z2 Comics co-founder Sridhar Reddy.

The story and ethos behind Alison Wonderland's Loner has been put to the page.

Wonderland's stunning third studio album is one of isolation, loss, panic, grief and prevailing. It was perhaps her most vulnerable project to date, born out of a particularly challenging personal chapter amid the throes of the pandemic.

Now, Loner has found a new medium: as a graphic novel. Working with Z2 Comics, Wonderland's journey is documented as a multi-dimensional, metaphysical experience in prismatic color. The reader also has a say in the journey's events thanks to the project's RPG-style module, which ensures a fully playable, customizable user experience.

Wonderland co-wrote the book alongside Z2 Comics co-founder Sridhar Reddy, according to a press release shared with EDM.com. Minomiyabi, Alex Heywood, Kelsey Ramsay, BRÄO and Taylan Kurtulus provided the novel's interior art while Alex Heywood created the cover art.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland's "Loner" Album Is Headed to Print as a Graphic Novel

Alison Wonderland co-wrote the book alongside Z2 Comics co-founder Sridhar Reddy.

By Cameron Sunkel
dj diesel shaq
NEWS

Shaq Wants to Break the Guinness World Record for Largest Mosh Pit at a Music Festival

Fans attending Diesel's set at Excision's Lost Lands festival may be a part of history.

By Jason Heffler
swedish house mafia
GEAR + TECH

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA Launch New Collection to "Democratize Music Production at Home"

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA are providing solutions for creatives to produce music without inhibitions.

By Cameron Sunkel

"At Z2 we’ve always felt the best stories, no matter how fantastical or out there they may be, have to always come from a place of genuine truth," explained Reddy. "Working with Alison on this project was a gift to the creative team because, like her music, she was truthful and open to the story she wanted to tell. It’s very much her emotional journey, and we count ourselves fortunate to be on this ride with her."

Cover of Alison Wonderland's graphic novel, "LONER."

Cover of Alison Wonderland's graphic novel, "LONER."

LONER is expected to ship in January 2023, and fans can now purchase the book in both softcover and hardcover formats. Find out more here.

FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj
Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/alisonwonderland
Spotify: spoti.fi/3clhKRg

Related

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Announces Tracklist, Release Date of Third Album, "Loner"

She also dropped a brand new single called "New Day" alongside an Old West-inspired music video.

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

"Loner": Alison Wonderland's Third Album Is the Rallying Call of Our Times

The album finds Wonderland at her most raw and lucid, leaning into deeply vulnerable lyrics and bewitching sound design.

B&L Alison Wonderlan LA May 5 2022-27
EVENTS

Watch Alison Wonderland's Secret Album Release Rave Live From a Vacant Laundromat

Watch the full livestreamed "Loner" performance inside.

A color press photo of Australian DJ/producer Alison Wonderland standing in front of a red wall and biting her nail.
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Single Featured in Super Bowl Ad for New Mobile App

Alison Wonderland has hit the big time.

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Announces 2nd Annual Red Rocks Event, Temple of Wonderland

Alison Wonderland will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre right before summer turns to fall.

alison wonderland
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Confirms New Album In 2022

Fellow bass music mastermind QUIX said Alison Wonderland's upcoming third LP "will be the greatest album to drop in 2022."

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Finds Peace In Impermanence With "Forever": Watch the Music Video

"Forever" will be the opening track on Wonderland's forthcoming studio album, "Loner."

A head shot of Alison Wonderland with dyed blue hair wearing a white tee shirt over a black background.
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Announces 7-Stop Warehouse Party Tour

Wonderland Warehouse Project Worldwide will see Alison Wonderland visit six countries this fall and winter.