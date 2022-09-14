Alison Wonderland's "Loner" Album Is Headed to Print as a Graphic Novel

The story and ethos behind Alison Wonderland's Loner has been put to the page.

Wonderland's stunning third studio album is one of isolation, loss, panic, grief and prevailing. It was perhaps her most vulnerable project to date, born out of a particularly challenging personal chapter amid the throes of the pandemic.

Now, Loner has found a new medium: as a graphic novel. Working with Z2 Comics, Wonderland's journey is documented as a multi-dimensional, metaphysical experience in prismatic color. The reader also has a say in the journey's events thanks to the project's RPG-style module, which ensures a fully playable, customizable user experience.

Wonderland co-wrote the book alongside Z2 Comics co-founder Sridhar Reddy, according to a press release shared with EDM.com. Minomiyabi, Alex Heywood, Kelsey Ramsay, BRÄO and Taylan Kurtulus provided the novel's interior art while Alex Heywood created the cover art.

"At Z2 we’ve always felt the best stories, no matter how fantastical or out there they may be, have to always come from a place of genuine truth," explained Reddy. "Working with Alison on this project was a gift to the creative team because, like her music, she was truthful and open to the story she wanted to tell. It’s very much her emotional journey, and we count ourselves fortunate to be on this ride with her."

Cover of Alison Wonderland's graphic novel, "LONER." Alex Heywood

LONER is expected to ship in January 2023, and fans can now purchase the book in both softcover and hardcover formats. Find out more here.

