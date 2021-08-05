Alison Wonderland Teases Return of Whyte Fang Alias With Never-Before-Heard Song: Watch

Not much is known about Whyte Fang, but Alison Wonderland offered fans a glimpse into her plans for the revival of the decade-old alias.

During a recent DJ set in the metaverse, Alison Wonderland conjured some black magic by unveiling a haunting unreleased song, which she produced under the guise of a decade-old alias.

Back in May we reported on the revival of Whyte Fang, a musical nom de plume developed as early as 2011. New music from the side project hasn't arrived since January 2014, but Wonderland ignited the rumor mill after posting a cryptic photo that many believed correlated to a release on the horizon.

Whyte Fang, an alias of electronic music superstar Alison Wonderland. Whyte Fang (via SoundCloud)

The electronic music superstar recently took the virtual stage at "WonderQuest," an event organized by Decentraland and powered by blockchain technology, where she dropped a never-before-heard Whyte Fang track. She took to Instagram to share a performance video containing a short preview of the song, a dark, spellbinding trap banger with 808s that knock with the ferocity of Mr. Carmack.

It's worth noting that the video represents the first time Wonderland has overtly conflated her two musical endeavors. In 2015 she told Vice that "no one knew about Whyte Fang" because she "wanted to be anonymous and for people to just like me for the music."

Considering the nebulous nature of Whyte Fang's digital profile, the jury's still out regarding her plans for the project moving forward. However, her decision to tease a new ID could signal an upcoming release.

Check out the clip below, courtesy of Whyte Fang's Instagram.

