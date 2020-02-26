Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky Tease Instrumental Collab

Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky are working on a remix of sorts that will feature both classically trained musicians playing their instruments of choice. Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) took to social media to tease the idea. The upcoming project will be positioned as an outro on one of her songs.

Said The Sky (real name Trevor Christensen) confirmed that the idea is a work in progress. It is no secret to fans that both producers derive much of their inspiration from their trades of expertise. For this project, Christensen will write a piano outro with Sholler playing along on the cello.

Both artists have have been successful in incorporating live elements into their performances. Christensen has been known to bring a grand piano onstage while Sholler has brought a truly unique flair to her sets with cello performances.

At the time of writing it is unclear as to which of Sholler's songs will include the outro, but given she plans to test out new music at her forthcoming shows fans can likely look forward to an update soon.

