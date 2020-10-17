Watch a Clip from Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky's 3AM Jam Sesh

Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky teased the possibility of a future collaboration this week, via footage posted on Twitter from a Colorado studio session. The clip, shared on October 15th, already has more than 56,000 views.

Featuring Alison Wonderland on an electric cello and Said The Sky on a keyboard, the video's 39 seconds include bits of a song that promises to be equal parts gentle and thought provoking. The two can be seen performing live an emotionally poignant melody, composed of lilting keyboard notes underlaid with slow, stirring string chords. Comments on the post are overwhelmingly favorable, with fans brought to tears requesting the song be played at their weddings and funerals alike.

Watch the clip below.

This teaser footage follows new releases from each artist, including Said the Sky's first single in over a year. "Worth Living For," featuring Olivver the Kid and Levi the Poet, was released in September in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day. Meanwhile, Alison Wonderland is gearing up for a 2021 album release, kicking it off with "Bad Things," released September 24th.

