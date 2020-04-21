Alison Wonderland and Subtronics Announce Collaboration In the Works

Bass music titans Alison Wonderland and Subtronics have revealed they have a collaboration in the works. Subtronics took to social media to drop the announcement, revealing the basis for the collaboration came from a work in progress he first teased during his fill-in performance at Okeechobee Music Festival.

It was just over a month ago that Subtronics filled in for Alison Wonderland at Okeechobee. The "Run" songstress had come down sick at the last minute, and ultimately was unable to perform. Subtronics stepped up to the plate, and used the opportunity to play several Alison Wonderland tracks and tease unreleased work. Who could have guessed one of those projects would inspire a collaboration between these two beloved bass music talents?

Earlier this month, Alison Wonderland dropped a dark and brooding single alongside phem inspired by the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

Meanwhile, Subtronics has a new EP to his name titled Scream Saver. The heavy-hitting bass producer has been on an unrelenting tear in the studio and is on track to follow up his late 2019 EP Wooked On Tronics with similarly meteoric success.

