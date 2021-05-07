Alison Wonderland is Reviving a Musical Alias From a Decade Ago

A cryptic Instagram post from Whyte Fang points to the return of the decade-old alias of Alison Wonderland.

It looks like Alison Wonderland is breathing new life into a decade-old alias.

An Instagram account belonging to the alias, Whyte Fang, uploaded a cryptic image on Monday, Monday 3rd. With no caption, the mysterious image has led fans to believe that it's the official artwork for a new single.

The account, which has rarely been active since its 2016 inception, only follows nine pages, two of which are FMUOASL—Wonderland's official merchandise store—and her manager, Garth Krane.

The parallels between Alison Wonderland and Whyte Fang are crystal clear. However, her distinctive voice strikes a more punk tone in the industrial production of Whyte Fang, akin to the indie rock flair of Shiny Toy Guns vocalist Carah Faye Charnow.

Listen to "Thy New Sound," the first Whyte Fang song ever shared over a decade ago in March 2011, below.

Wonderland confirmed Whyte Fang to be a nom de plume back in March 2015, when she told Vice that "no one knew about Whyte Fang" because she "wanted to be anonymous and for people to just like me for the music."

Meanwhile, she is currently preparing to release her third studio album, which is due out in 2021 and will be her first since 2018's critically acclaimed Awake. She dropped the record's lead single "Bad Things" in September 2020 before performing a haunting, stripped back cover on the rooftop of the legendary Capitol Records.

Whyte Fang's last release, a synthpop track called "Heart," was uploaded to SoundCloud in January 2014. Check it out below.

