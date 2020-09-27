Alison Wonderland Featured on New Amazon Billboard in Times Square

In honor of the release of her latest single, New Yorkers and visitors alike might find themselves locking eyes with a 200-foot Alison Wonderland during their travels. No, this wasn't the unexpected result of an experiment gone wrong—she's the featured artist on Amazon Music's Times Square billboard.

Featuring art from her newly released single "Bad Things," the billboard home is smack-dab in one of the most packed areas in the Capital of the World. On Twitter, she shared photos of the billboard and later exulted in the song's release and seeing her vision come to life.

In addition to the new billboard placement, her latest single and her likeness has been included at the forefront of Amazon Music's "EDM Bangers" playlist. The three-hour playlist is updated weekly and also hosts songs from Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Rezz, and more.

"Bad Things" by Alison Wonderland was released on Thursday, September 24th. You can download or stream her latest personal tale here.

