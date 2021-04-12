Sample Alison Wonderland's Cello for triple j's 2021 DIY Supergroup Competition

Sample Alison Wonderland's Cello for triple j's 2021 DIY Supergroup Competition

Music producers can download the sample pack now, which also includes sounds from Gang Of Youths and Vallis Alps, among others.
Author:
Publish date:

Gilbert Sanchez

Music producers can download the sample pack now, which also includes sounds from Gang Of Youths and Vallis Alps, among others.

Australian dance music powerhouse Alison Wonderland is one of a slew of big-name acts taking part in this year's triple j DIY Supergroup competition, where major artists contribute samples and sounds for music producers to incorporate into their own compositions.

This year's contest contains samples recorded exclusively by Gang Of Youths, Vallis Alps, Genesis Owusu, Touch Sensitive, Lime Cordiale, and San Cisco, in addition to Wonderland. Competing producers need to use a minimum of three samples in their original track, which they then need to submit to triple j with the #DIYSupergroup hashtag in its title.

Alison Wonderland

Music producers can sample a signature cello sound exclusively recorded by Alison Wonderland for triple j's 2021 DIY Supergroup competition.

The deadline to upload music is midnight AEST on May 9th. Five finalists will then be selected and revealed be revealed by Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu on triple j's Breakfast show, where a winner will eventually be chosen.

“I recorded my cello and then I cut it up so it sounded really clean," Wonderland told triple j. "It’s always really fun to have it super clean so that when people wanna mess with them and chop them up, they can do it really easily and it’s easily transferable and hey, you can even take one of those notes and put it onto a midi and create a whole new thing with it."

You can download the sample pack by clicking here.

Related

12909966-16x9-large
NEWS

Australia's Triple J to Host Digital Graduation Party Featuring Alison Wonderland, Flume, More

Now this formal committee knows how to party.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Flume's Eclectic "Good Nights Formal" Mix for Triple J

The set is a hypnotic blend of future bass and hip-hop, mixed in classic Flume fashion.

A blue-tinted photo of Madeon (real name Hugo Leclercq) courtesy of Jasmine Safaeian.
NEWS

Madeon Releases Hourlong Triple J Mix

Madeon treated fans to a new hour-long mix on Australia's Triple J radio station.

Ekali
MUSIC RELEASES

EKALI TAKES TO TRIPLE J FOR AN INCREDIBLE MIX

Ekali's mixes are always fresh and forward-thinking.

malaa alison wonderland
NEWS

Malaa Previews Huge Remix of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's "Anything": Watch

Wonderland's lulling vocals meet Malaa's sinister deep house vibes in this dream remix.

5N6A7092
MUSIC RELEASES

Explore Eliminate's Unique Sound With His Debut Splice Sample Pack

At long last, one of the brightest sound designers in electronic music has released a Splice sample pack—with over 800 samples.

A head shot of Alison Wonderland with dyed blue hair wearing a white tee shirt over a black background.
NEWS

Alison Wonderland Releases Temple of Wonderland 2019 Set in Virtual Reality

Fans can now experience Alison Wonderland's 2019 Red Rocks show with 360-degrees of 4K HD video.

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, More Curate New Year's Eve Playlists for Amazon Music

Since we'll be confined to our homes this NYE, you'll need some killer playlists to last you through the night.