Sample Alison Wonderland's Cello for triple j's 2021 DIY Supergroup Competition

Music producers can download the sample pack now, which also includes sounds from Gang Of Youths and Vallis Alps, among others.

Australian dance music powerhouse Alison Wonderland is one of a slew of big-name acts taking part in this year's triple j DIY Supergroup competition, where major artists contribute samples and sounds for music producers to incorporate into their own compositions.

This year's contest contains samples recorded exclusively by Gang Of Youths, Vallis Alps, Genesis Owusu, Touch Sensitive, Lime Cordiale, and San Cisco, in addition to Wonderland. Competing producers need to use a minimum of three samples in their original track, which they then need to submit to triple j with the #DIYSupergroup hashtag in its title.

Music producers can sample a signature cello sound exclusively recorded by Alison Wonderland for triple j's 2021 DIY Supergroup competition. Natalie Imgraben

The deadline to upload music is midnight AEST on May 9th. Five finalists will then be selected and revealed be revealed by Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu on triple j's Breakfast show, where a winner will eventually be chosen.

“I recorded my cello and then I cut it up so it sounded really clean," Wonderland told triple j. "It’s always really fun to have it super clean so that when people wanna mess with them and chop them up, they can do it really easily and it’s easily transferable and hey, you can even take one of those notes and put it onto a midi and create a whole new thing with it."

You can download the sample pack by clicking here.