Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan Announce Upcoming Collaboration, "Anything"

An EDM dream collaboration is on the horizon. Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan—two of dance music's most versatile artists—have announced a forthcoming joint track called "Anything."

Valentino Khan took to Twitter to share the "big news for the people" with a video in which both artists exult in the announcement. If that clip is any indication, they are both clearly pumped about this song, and fans are too.

Alison Wonderland encapsulated the upcoming track best when she simply said, "I am so fucking hyped on this track." They haven't announced a release date for "Anything," but we'll keep you posted when they do.

Meanwhile, Alison Wonderland has been teasing her third studio album, which is yet to be named. The record will be her first since her 2018 Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart-topper Awake, an album that was representative of a tour de force from the Australian powerhouse. She also recently unveiled a new single called "Bad Things." No word yet on whether or not "Anything" will appear on that album.

