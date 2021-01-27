Malaa Previews Huge Remix of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's "Anything": Watch

Malaa Previews Huge Remix of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's "Anything": Watch

Wonderland's lulling vocals meet Malaa's sinister deep house vibes in this dream remix.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Stack, DONSLENS

A dream remix hath taken shape. It looks like Malaa is on the verge of releasing a huge rework of Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's hit November 2020 collaboration "Anything." 

Alison Wonderland's dreamy vocals meet Malaa's sinister deep house vibes in this massive track, which of course has the groovy underpinnings of a Valentino Khan banger. Malaa took to social media to announce that he's "wrapped up new music" and to share a preview of the unreleased remix in a video, wherein the masked house superstar vibes out to the song in his studio. When Wonderland responded with the "eyes" emoji and an ellipses, all hell broke loose in her tweet's reply section.

At the time of this article's publication, neither Malaa, Khan, nor Wonderland have divulged a release date for the "Anything" remix. You can list to a preview below, courtesy of the serendipitous video posted by Malaa.

FOLLOW ALISON WONDERLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/awonderdj
Twitter: twitter.com/awonderland
Instagram: instagram.com/alisonwonderland
Spotify: spoti.fi/34lyW6w

FOLLOW VALENTINO KHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/ValentinoKhan
Twitter: twitter.com/ValentinoKhan
Instagram: instagram.com/valentinokhan
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2ZgLEkr

FOLLOW MALAA:

Facebook: facebook.com/malaamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Malaamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/malaamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2X7DZnt

Related

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan Stun With Genre-Bending Collab, "Anything"

The track blends Alison Wonderland's crystalline vocals with Valentino Khan's signature deep house energy.

alison wonderland valentino khan
NEWS

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan Announce Upcoming Collaboration, "Anything"

An EDM dream collaboration is on the horizon.

giphy-4
NEWS

Watch Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's Massive B2B DJ Set

The performance follows last week's release of their collaborative single, "Anything."

pjimage
NEWS

Malaa Announces Forthcoming Remix for REZZ and Grabbitz's "Someone Else"

House meets bass music in this trifecta of talents.

Tchami, Valentino Khan and Drezo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami, Drezo and More Featured on Valentino Khan's House Party Remix EP

The EP includes both Tchami and Eliminate's previously released remixes.

Malaa Koos
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Uncorks Blistering House Single with Koos, "Hell"

Malaa tapped his French compatriot for a flamethrower of a house tune.

Valentino Khan Ship Wrek
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Valentino Khan and Ship Wrek Join Forces for Nasty House Single "Obsession"

Mad Decent strikes again.

Valentino Khan and Eliminate
MUSIC RELEASES

Eliminate Traps Out Valentino Khan's "Pony"

This is the second track off of Valentino Khan's forthcoming remix EP.