Watch Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan's Massive B2B DJ Set

The performance follows last week's release of their collaborative single, "Anything."
Author:
Publish date:

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan returned to the airwaves this week, going live with a special B2B set to celebrate their new genre-bending single, "Anything." Featuring nearly an hour-and-a-half of live mixing and psychedelic galaxy- and nature-inspired visuals, this performance is one you don't want to miss. 

The set kicked off with the classic 2018 Alison Wonderland smash "Good Enough" (from her sophomore album Awake) before launching into a heavy, high-energy blend of tech and deep house layered with thunderous bass music. You can hear "Anything" at the 57-minute mark. 

The pair followed up the set on November 16th with a new episode of the Khan-hosted "Hot Sauce Radio" interview show. It was a full circle moment for the two artists, as Alison Wonderland was the very first guest on the segment back in early 2019. 

