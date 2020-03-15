Alison Wonderland Releases Temple of Wonderland 2019 Set in Virtual Reality

Hot on the heels of the announcement of this year's Temple of Wonderland Red Rocks Amphitheatre outing, Alison Wonderland has released the entirety of her 2019 show in virtual reality. Uploaded to her official YouTube channel in 4K HD, viewers with a virtual reality (VR) headset can experience the show in full 360°. For those who do not own a VR device, the YouTube video is interactive and users can move the camera with their mouse or by moving their mobile device.

On her Facebook page, Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) explained how she was excited to release the VR video in hopes of giving fans a live music experience to help cope with the worldwide cancellations due to COVID-19. From the Your EDM-obtained quote:

"Wow, a lot has changed since Monday when i announced red rocks. So I want to do something nice for you guys!!! so excited to release this footage from red rocks so you have something to watch while there are no events going on…. IN 360!!! click on the link and it’s like we are on stage together. It’s crazy. Hopefully it gives you something to do when you can’t make it out this weekend. Stay healthy and I will see you all in September… new music, new production, live instruments… we GOING HARD!!!! Grab your tickets now. I love you all"

The 2020 iteration of Temple of Wonderland takes place on September 15th. At the time of writing, she has not yet revealed who the special guests at the event will be. For more information and to purchase tickets, head over to her official website.

