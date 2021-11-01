Alison Wonderland Announces Release Date of First Whyte Fang Song In Over 6 Years

The return of Alison Wonderland's decade-old Whyte Fang project is official.

Back in May we reported on the revival of Whyte Fang, a musical alias developed by Wonderland as early as 2011. The superstar DJ, producer, and singer-songwriter hasn't released new music under the moniker since 2014, but has teased its comeback in cryptic fashion a number of times in 2021.

Wonderland has now confirmed that a new Whyte Fang track called "TIDES" is set to drop this week.

She briefly expounded on the song in a follow-up tweet, telling fans they can expect to hear "all the weird stuff" and teasing more music in the near future. "I am going to start releasing music from my side project whyte fang," she said. "The first piece will come out November 4. This is all the weird stuff."

Fresh off a monster performance at EDC Las Vegas, Wonderland is currently preparing to release her third studio album, her first since 2018's remarkable Awake LP. She dropped the record's lead single "Bad Things" in September 2020.

"TIDES" will release this Thursday, November 4th. You can pre-save the track here.

