Aloe Blacc Reveals There are More Unreleased Collaborations Between Him and Avicii

Aloe Blacc was a collaborative force behind one of Avicii's greatest hits, "Wake Me Up," as well as "SOS" from the late EDM great's posthumous album Tim.

In a new interview with German publication Brigitte, the Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter was asked to recount his time spent with his late colleague and provided some intriguing insights.

Aloe Blacc revealed that he learned of Avicii's intent to extend "SOS" to him as a collaboration based on the legendary dance music producer's notes. The written notes were discovered and kept by Avicii's family and label. Aloe Blacc said he was honored to have the opportunity to help continue Avicii's legacy, but described the recording process of "SOS" overall as "bittersweet."

On an upbeat note, Aloe Blacc was also asked to recall his fondest memory of Avicii. Blacc revealed that moment came when the two spent a day in the studio together working on a song from the ground up. Seeing Avicii create in real-time was illuminating for the "Wake Me Up" singer, who was impressed by his work ethic and passion. The final product of that session, a track titled "Please Forgive Me," remains unreleased. Nonetheless, Blacc's answer is a clear indication that there is still more unreleased Avicii music in the pipeline perhaps waiting to be revealed.

Aloe Blacc returned this week with his first full-length album release in seven years, All Love Everything.

