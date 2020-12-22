Alok Launches New Philanthropic Foundation, Instituto Alok

Alok is kicking off the initiative with $5.2M of his own capital.
Dance music powerhouse Alok has started his own philanthropic endeavor, which will focus on supporting the vulnerable populations within his home country of Brazil. 

Instituto Alok came to fruition following a period of soul-searching that struck the superstar talent. Alok suggested he was in a depressed slump, but ultimately found a renewed sense of purpose in his ability to create opportunities for others through his music. "The idea of the Alok Institute is something very important to me, because it really is an idea that gives my life meaning," Alok said. "I have already had some intense periods of depression for feeling emptiness, until I realized that the search for a purpose in life is essential."

Instituto Alok will focus on three foundational pillars: Entrepreneurship, Social Gastronomy (food security), and Consciousness Expansion (human development). Alok is launching the effort with a sizable donation of his own totaling $5.2M.

The initiative was publicly announced by Alok, who has additionally been a steady supporter of Brazilian charities throughout his career, during his first "Alive" end-of-year livestream event. To read more about Instituto Alok and make a donation, visit the foundation's official website.

