An Alternate Version of "Avicii: True Stories" With Never-Before-Seen Footage Has Surfaced Online

An Alternate Version of "Avicii: True Stories" With Never-Before-Seen Footage Has Surfaced Online

Watch the scrapped version of the documentary inside.
Author:
Publish date:

Thanks to YouTube channel The Avicii Archives, a "scrapped" version of Avicii: True Stories has been shared online.

The alternate version of the 2017 documentary about Avicii features unseen archival footage of the late dance music legend. Super-fans of the iconic "Levels" producer can view unearthed videos that offer a new perspective of his songwriting methods, which are crystallized in EDM lore as perhaps the most seminal in the genre's history.

The official version of Avicii: True Stories, directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Tsikurishvili, offered fans an intimate glimpse into Avicii's remarkable rise in the EDM world. The poignant documentary also explored the troubled artist's mental health struggles, which were largely contrived from an arduous and at times debilitating touring schedule. One of the most prolific dance music producers of all-time, Avicii was found dead in Oman in April 2018.

You can check out the scrapped version of the award-winning documentary below.

Related

Avicii
NEWS

Someone Forked Up $1,764 for a 12" Vinyl Version of Avicii's "Levels"

How much would you be willing to pay for vinyl from Avicii?

Avicii
NEWS

SiriusXM to Air Never-Before-Heard Avicii Set In Honor of Suicide Prevention Week

The radio takeover will also feature a discussion with Klas Bergling and commentaries from David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and many more.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii Documentary to Be Released On Netflix Before 2019

Avicii: True Stories will be released to the public at the end of December.

Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) playing an acoustic guitar with studio equipment in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Avicii: True Stories Director Releases Moving Tribute Video for His Chris Martin Collab "Heaven"

Director Levan Tsikurishvili released a tribute video for Avicii's track "Heaven" with Chris Martin of Coldplay.

avicii concert
MUSIC RELEASES

Concert Version of Avicii's "Fades Away" Released Ahead of Tribute Live Stream

The new version of the track features MishCatt and will be performed at the Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Rumored Tracklist for Avicii Remix Album Surfaces Online

A Reddit user claims to have proof of an Avicii remix album featuring Martin Garrix, Alesso, Tiësto, and more.

daft punk
FEATURES

Watch Daft Punk Perform at a Random 2007 Las Vegas Halloween Festival in Never-Before-Seen Footage

Daft Punk superfans unearthed the video from Vegoose's 2007 edition.

avicii
NEWS

Avicii Remembered as “True Musical Genius” by Designers of His Hollywood Hills Home

McClean Design said that Avicii’s home likely kickstarted their business more than any other project.