An Alternate Version of "Avicii: True Stories" With Never-Before-Seen Footage Has Surfaced Online

Thanks to YouTube channel The Avicii Archives, a "scrapped" version of Avicii: True Stories has been shared online.

The alternate version of the 2017 documentary about Avicii features unseen archival footage of the late dance music legend. Super-fans of the iconic "Levels" producer can view unearthed videos that offer a new perspective of his songwriting methods, which are crystallized in EDM lore as perhaps the most seminal in the genre's history.

The official version of Avicii: True Stories, directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Tsikurishvili, offered fans an intimate glimpse into Avicii's remarkable rise in the EDM world. The poignant documentary also explored the troubled artist's mental health struggles, which were largely contrived from an arduous and at times debilitating touring schedule. One of the most prolific dance music producers of all-time, Avicii was found dead in Oman in April 2018.

You can check out the scrapped version of the award-winning documentary below.